City Of Tulsa Crews Work To Repair Water Leaks, Restore Service To Businesses
TULSA, Oklahoma - City of Tulsa water crews are making repairs after a water main break near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue. Crews said 15 businesses are without water as they fix a 12-inch line.
Water spewed dozens of feet into the air. The water pressure was so strong that it sent pieces of asphalt flying; they're now scattered around the intersection.
The pressure also damaged part of the traffic signal on the southwest corner. I saw The manager of the nearby U-Haul business sweeping water out of the store when he came in for work. He said the water flooded part of the building.
A City crew member said they're hoping to restore the water sometime Friday afternoon. Eastbound traffic on 21st is shut down, and one southbound lane is open on 129th. Avoid the intersection if you can.
Crews are also working to repair a water main break near Harvard and Seminole. Officials said a 6-inch line was damaged there while crews were drilling to put in a new traffic light.
Water crews said it could be fixed by Friday evening.