Troopers Investigating Drowning In Rogers County
Friday, July 19th 2019, 4:45 PM CDT
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating the drowning of a man in Rogers County, July 19.
Troopers said Micheal Bunn, 59, of Oklahoma City was found in less than ten feet of water.
According to OHP, the drowning occurred around 1:30 p.m. at 4160 East 390 Road near Oologah.
OHP stated the cause of the drowning is still under investigation.
