Muskogee Track Team Heads To Nationals
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Twin brothers from Muskogee have dedicated their free time outside of their day jobs to a local track club called No Speed Limit.
Ronald and Donald Mayes said the best thing about the club is watching kids who didn't even medal last year, pack their bags for nationals in California.
The Mayes brothers started No Speed Limit to help kids grow their sports and life skills
"It does something for the kids and their confidence," Donald said.
Some kids, like McKaylan Corbin, started learning events like the long jump from scratch just a couple years ago.
"Last year, she didn't get a medal at all and it kind of broke her spirit for a little bit," her mom, LaQuisha Corbin, said. "In listening to her coaches and being molded a little bit more, she has done excellent, now, here we are. We're going to nationals."
She'll be joined by several other teammates in Sacramento, California, including the #1 athlete in the region at the javelin throw, Walker Newton.
"They just told me to throw this stick, and then I threw it," Newton said.
This is his third year in a row to qualify for nationals.
Coach Ron is the Muskogee Police Community Resource Officer, and Coach Don is a surgical technologist at the local hospital. Outside of their day jobs, they said they're living their dream by coaching the club.
"As we were growing up, we had role models here in Muskogee that we looked up to everyday, and we couldn't wait to become them," Donald said. "Now, guess what? We are them."
The track team leaves for nationals next week in California to see how they measure up against the rest of the country.