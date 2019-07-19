Broken Arrow Group Holds Fish Fry Fundraiser For Veteran
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow group is holding a fundraiser to help a veteran after his house was destroyed.
"I came back down here and it had all gone,” Sutton told us back in May.
He’s getting that help from Mike Inman and others at the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge.
"At one time he suited up, protected our freedom, and took care of us. We just want to pay it back to him,” said Inman.
After seeing our interview with Sutton back in May, he and some fellow Elks wanted to help.
"We started organizing between Claremore, Okmulgee, Wagoner Lodge, Broken Arrow Lodge,” Sutton said.
It was back in early May, when Sutton's home in Haskell was hit by a tornado.
With no insurance, his family set up a Go Fund Me to help him rebuild, but that fundraiser didn't help enough. Sutton has since been staying in an RV.
"We're trying to get him a house built so that his grand kids can come visit him again,” said Inman.
On Saturday, August 3rd, the Broken Arrow Elks will host a fish fry, just for Sutton, and all proceeds will go to him.
Norman Tennison is in charge of the food, and also a fellow Vietnam vet.
"We're just kind of like a brotherhood,” said Tennison. “And if one veteran needs help, then we like to reach out and help one another, it's just like a big family."
That family, hopes this fundraiser truly helps Sutton, because they're honored to do it.
"The feeling of giving back to your community is a great reward,” said Inman holding back tears.
The fundraiser will take place at the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Along with the fish fry, they’ll also have bingo, games, and other family-friendly activities.
Sutton himself will be there.