Skiatook Man Accused Of 5 Counts Of Child Sex Abuse
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Sperry Police arrested a man wanted in Osage County for multiple sex crimes July 18.
According to Sperry Police, officers arrested Shawn Phillips after he had a felony warrant for 5 counts of child sex abuse.
Skiatook Police Sgt. Jerry Bullard said the investigation started in February when police first learned of the allegations.
"Our officers took a report of possible child sex abuse that occurred on the Osage County side of the city. From that point it was sent up to the detective division," Bullard said.
Skiatook Police then started their investigation.
"It entailed forensic interviews with the victims, we had a 14-year-old female victim and a 15-year-old female," Bullard said.
Skiatook Police said after interviews they had enough evidence to arrest Shawn Phillips.
Bullard said they had "Enough statements through the interviews" to send their case to Osage County to receive a warrant, that became available on July 16. Skiatook Police spent three days looking for him until Sperry Police arrested Phillips July 19, in Sperry.
Court documents state two protective orders were issued against him in February, alleging he sexually assaulted two teenage girls and threatened them. If convicted, Skiatook Police said Phillips could have a long sentence.
"Five counts if he were to get the maximum I'm certain he could prob approach life if he were to get the maximum," said Bullard.
It is expected that Phillips will be booked into the Osage County Jail.