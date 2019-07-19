Oklahoma Flooding Causes Shortage For Claremore Food Pantry
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Green Country food pantry has seen a rise in service after Oklahoma's spring flooding.
The non profit is asking for help to restock their shelves. They said they’ve barely been able to keep food on the shelves since flooding this spring.
“Wednesday we had 29 children in a four family unit,” said Light of Hope‘s Layla Freeman
The food and toiletries are usually are more than groceries to the families that pick them off the shelves.
“We got donations today and then people came in because we were open from 12 to 5 and we are already needing to reach out again,” said Freeman.
These items represent hope, a fresh start, a lending hand and that is exactly the way it is supposed to be.
“It’s been a passion in my heart it always has been,” said Freeman.
Light of Hope has been a certified food pantry since Christmas. They depend on donations from the community and their partners to fill the shelves.
“This is where we needed our meat items whether was hamburger, chicken, pork chops anything like that. They’re empty,” said volunteers.
Freeman says they serve hundreds of people a week. The shelves are cleared weekly but since the flooding she says the food on the shelves- even when they’re fully stocked, might only last for a couple of days.
“They are still living in hotels they are still trying to figure out what’s going to happen now,” said Freeman.
Volunteers at Light of Hope say they’re not overwhelmed. They trust that the community will step up like they always do- so these shelves can continue to provide for families who need it the most.
“I’ve been through hard times myself so I know what these people are going through. For me to be on the otherside, understanding the emotions that they’re dealing with, I can’t not care about it,” said Freeman.
If you’d like to donate, click here.