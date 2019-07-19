Tulsa Man Thankful For CrossFit After Heart Attack
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man who suffered a heart attack after months of CrossFit is lucky to be alive.
Mark Middleton weighed over 300 pounds when he first started CrossFit in early 2018.
After making significant strides and losing over 20 pounds in his first three months of working out, Middleton suffered a heart attack.
If he hadn’t started CrossFit, he believes the heart attack could have been life-ending.
“Had I not started doing this a year ago, I might not be here,” Middleton said.
Middleton thought he was lucky he recovered well.
“I had a blockage that was able to pass with blood thinners,” he said.
Before the heart attack, Middleton’s friends tried to make him start working out at CrossFit Eclipse for months.
After his experience, Middleton advocates for people who are struggling to start working out.
“Don’t stop, no matter what,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how tired you get, you got to get in, and you have to get your work out in. Your life may depend on it.”