Jenks Teen Arrested On 24 Different Complaints
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Jenks teenager is in the Tulsa County jail after being arrested on 24 different complaints.
Court records show Barrett Schneider was arrested for several counts of burglary, possession of stolen property, stolen vehicles and eluding police along with a few marijuana charges. Of those 24 complaints, 19 are felonies and five are misdemeanors. The complaints range from July 8th to July 19th morning.
Most of the complaints were stacked up on Friday when officers say Schneider was caught burglarizing a home and took off in a red Subaru only to crash it into the east side of the Jenks riverside airport.