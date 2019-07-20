News
Sand Springs BMX Re-opens After Flooding
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - In Sand Springs the BMX track had its grand re-opening after the floods overwhelmed the tracks back in May. Organizers credit hard work and donations from the community with repairing the park.
"It was really important to make sure today happened and this weekend happened. Starting from really nothing because it was all damaged, it was destroyed," said Annette Nelson of Sand Springs BMX.
Races will be taking place throughout Saturday and Sunday.