EMSA Officials Issue 5th Consecutive Medical Heat Alert Saturday
Saturday, July 20th 2019, 5:51 PM CDT
TULSA - EMSA officials have issued the fifth consecutive Medical Heat Alert Saturday.
Officials said that as of 5 p.m. Saturday, EMSA medics responded to five suspected heat-related calls in the Tulsa area.
A Medical Heat Alert is issued when medics respond to five or more heat-related calls in a 24-hour period, according to EMSA officials.
Tulsa EMSA officials said they have responded to 188 heat-related illness calls since May 1.
Below is a list EMSA provided to stay healthy in the heat:
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.