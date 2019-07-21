News
Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting Near I-44 Overpass
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a someone they say shot a man under the I-44 and 11th street overpass early Sunday morning.
Officers say, around 2 a.m. someone on a bike shot several times at a Dodge Charger driving under the overpass hitting the driver and causing the car to run off the road.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover. No description for the suspect was given. If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (918) 585-5209.