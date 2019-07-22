News
Shots Fired At House North Of Downtown Tulsa
Monday, July 22nd 2019, 5:37 AM CDT
Updated:
Tulsa Police say at least one person has been shot following an incident near 300 West Newton Street north of Downtown Tulsa.
According to reports, shots were fired at the house. A short time later, a friend of that homeowner drove up to the house to check on the homeowner.
That's when the homeowner, not knowing who was pulling up in their driveway, began shooting at them.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital.
The original shooter was arrested at another location a short time later.