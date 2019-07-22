Monday Morning Weather Blog: A Break From The Heat
After some rowdy overnight storms across far northern OK and southern Kansas, improving conditions will be underway across Northeastern OK today and for most of the week as much drier air filters into the area.
Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s along with northeast winds and some sunshine.
A few lingering showers and clouds may remain for the early morning hours but should exit the area soon. Clouds will begin to thin around mid-morning near the metro with more clearing by early afternoon as a surface ridge high pressure builds into the Missouri Valley.
Northeast surface winds will help to bring noticeably drier air (lower dew points) across the area this afternoon which will set-up a pleasant respite from the heat and humidity for almost the entire week. While slightly humid weather will continue this morning through midday, most will notice the dry and pleasant weather later this afternoon, and especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday morning with daytime highs in the mid-80s both Tuesday and Wednesday along with abundant sunshine.
South winds gradually return to the area Wednesday afternoon and will signal a slow return of warm and slightly humid weather later in the weekend. Weekend morning lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with daytime highs in the lower to mid-90s. Heat index values will slowly increase, with indices only a few degrees above the actual highs this weekend.
The midlevel ridge of high pressure is expected to remain slightly west of the area this weekend which may bring another small shortwave across the central plains Sunday into Monday. As low-level moisture returns during this period, we may see a few isolated showers or storms developing, yet the chance will remain low at this point.
Enjoy the next few days.
