BOK Center Architect Cesar Pelli Dies At 92
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man whose vision forever changed our view of Tulsa is being remembered around the world.
Argentine-American architect Cesar Pelli who designed the BOK Center died late Friday night at his home in New Haven, Connecticut. Pelli told News On 6 in 2008 his inspiration for Tulsa's arena came from Tulsa's people and added it turned out even better than he expected.
"This building for me tries to express the spirit of what I found in Tulsa, a sense of optimism, and sense of can-do and faith in the future, and this is what the building is about, excitement and the joy to be alive," said Pelli.
Pelli designed iconic buildings around the world from New York to Malaysia. He was 92 years old.