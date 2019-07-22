Sand Springs Residents Still Cleaning Up 2 Months After Historic Floods
It's been two months since historic flooding damaged homes all across Green Country and many are still cleaning up the mess.
Town and Country was one of the first neighborhoods hit when the Arkansas River came over its banks and some are very close to getting back into their homes. Some families say they are on the tail end of it while others are still in the construction process. There are still a lot of work trucks and construction vehicles filling the Sand Springs neighborhood.
Tulsa County surveyed all of the homes in the area so people could get permits to start working on their homes. Normally this costs $500 to $1,000 dollars per home but the county was able to do them for $50 dollars apiece and fronted all the costs for homeowners. One homeowner says after two months of living in his camper, he hopes to be back in his own home soon.
"We're two months into it and I think if everything continues to go the way that it is we are going to be done in less than two more months," said Lanny Watson.
Tulsa County says they've spent about $600,000 alone in flood-related costs in Sand Springs so far.