News
Jury Duty Scam Making The Rounds In Washington County
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -
The Washington County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of an old scam that's making the rounds again. It's the jury duty scam where someone calls and to tell you that you missed jury duty, there's a warrant out for your arrest and you need to pay a fine.
They tell you you need to pay a fine. They generally want payment through a pre-paid gift card, Google Play card or Apple iTunes card.
Jury duty is always handled by the District Court. And if you are selected to serve, you will receive a letter in the mail.
The Sheriff's Office and courts won't ever call you to collect money for fines, and there is no fine for missing jury duty.