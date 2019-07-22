Former Oologah Teacher Disrupts Community After Sexual Accusations With Student
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - A former Oologah Public School teacher was charged second-degree rape Monday, July 22 after investigators said he was having a sexual relationship with one of his students.
Investigators said he Daniel Bodine worked as a special education teacher at Oologah-Talala Schools. People who live in Oologah said this is a disturbing accusation.
Investigators said Bodine is out of state and they hope to have him in custody soon.
Newly released court documents accuse former Special Education Teacher Daniel Bodine of having sex with a student for several months before she graduated at Oologah-Talala Public Schools.
Prosecutors charged Bodine with second degree rape, a felony in Oklahoma.
"We certainly believe that there was sexual activity occurring at the school, both during school hours and after school hours," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
OSBI agents gathered evidence from the school.
Records show Bodine has an Oklahoma Educator Certificate, to teach English, Special Education, Physical Education, U.S. History and World History.
Court records accuse Bodine of having sex with that 18-year-old student twice a week for six months, sometimes during school hours.
"It's evident that she was being groomed by this teacher with the expectations of a future together, marriage and a lot together," Walton said.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office also said the student's mother found her daughter's phone and saw inappropriate conversations between the two.
Bodine had claimed they were working on an erotic novel. Carissa Baxter who lives in Talala said it's a disturbing situation.
"In this small town, it's kind of scary to think about cause you’re supposed to be able to trust the people that you are sending your kids to everyday," Baxter said.
Bobbie Barnes said it's an awful situation.
"God will take care of that problem, I just hope they nail him, it isn’t right," Barnes said.
Sheriff Scott Walton said if there are other victims, they should call the Sheriff’s Office.
"We want to bring it to light we want to disclose it and we want these cases prosecuted," Walton said.
Oologah-Talala Public Schools Superintendent Max Tanner said in a statement:
"Oologah-Talala Public Schools was made aware in June of the investigation of Daniel Bodine. Mr. Bodine had been employed by the district this past year but voluntarily resigned his position as Special Education teacher in May to pursue other career possibilities. The school district is fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time.”