80's In Store For Green Country Tuesday
Outstanding weather is upon us for the next few days with a surface ridge of high pressure circulating dry and mild weather across the Missouri Valley and into northern OK.
Highs this afternoon will remain below seasonal averages along with low humidity and northeast winds near 10 to 15 mph. The dry air will allow for some record or near record lows Wednesday morning before south winds return and slowly bring the humidity and warmer weather back into the state.
This weekend we’ll be back into the lower and mid-90s along with slowly increasing heat index values. We’re tracking two disturbances, including one nearing the area Friday and the other early next week. Currently, most data support a slight chance of showers and storms with the 2nd disturbance for Monday into Tuesday.
The midlevel ridge of high pressure, prevalent for this time of the year, is positioned across the Rockies this morning with a highly amplified flow from the northwest to southeast across the plains. Low dew point temps positioned across the central plains into the Midwest will continue to filter southward with any significant moisture now located across south Texas into the Gulf of Mexico.
The net impact for northeastern OK will keep relatively mild weather in place for the next few days, including the potential for readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday morning across the eastern third of the state. South winds will slowly return tomorrow afternoon, and this will eventually bring some moisture back into the state by later this week and weekend.
A weak wave may brush the plains Friday, but a stronger disturbance should arrive early next week. We’ll keep a low chance for a shower or two Sunday with increasing thunderstorm chances Monday evening into Tuesday.
Enjoy the pleasant weather today!
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV