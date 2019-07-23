According to officials, the uniform design has symbols that represent parts of the memorial. Across the chest of the jersey, "Oklahoma City" has a hold outline, just like the gold on the twin gates of time at the National Memorial. The time 9:01 and 9:03 appear within the vents of the shorts, representing the minute just before and after the bomb went off. The white on the shorts represents the reflection pool at the memorial, and the symbol of the survivor tree is on the waistband.