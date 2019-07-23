Boris Johnson Wins Race To Become New UK Prime Minister
LONDON, England - The Conservative Party of Britain is announcing Boris Johnson as their pick to be the country's new Prime Minister.
Johnson the former mayor of London had been seen as a clear favorite although according to the BBC, a number of senior figures have said they will not serve under him.
In fact, the Minister of Education just resigned about an hour before the announcement was made. In his first speech as the new leader, Johnson praised his opponent Jeremy Hunt. Johnson also congratulated Theresa May who he's criticized in the past.
In a tweet, May congratulated Johnson, saying he has her full support from the backbenches. Mr. Johnson has previously said the UK must leave the European Union with or without a deal in the next three months. But the EU has repeatedly insisted the withdrawal agreement is not up for renegotiation.
Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May held her final cabinet meeting Tuesday morning wrapping up her duties in the post.