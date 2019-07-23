Oklahoma Storm Victims Receiving Determination Letters From FEMA
OKLAHOMA CITY - FEMA officials are now advising Oklahoman's specifically about determination letters.
Officials said people from 27 counties statewide, including a few here in Central Oklahoma, are receiving these letters if they registered with FEMA.
If storm victims are approved, the letters include an estimate of how much FEMA money they could get, and what benefits or grants they'd receive. But FEMA emphasizes that everyone needs to read these letters in full, because they also show why you may have been turned down from assistance. FEMA said people could be turned down due to wrong information, but you still have an opportunity to correct it.
"Read the letter completely, it will tell you exactly why you have been turned down," said Paul Corah, the Public Information Officer for FEMA. "It may be just because we need to have a conversation with a survivor. The information may not be correct. We may have written down a social security number wrong, or a phone number wrong."
FEMA said the determination letter spells out how to appeal the process, if you have either been denied, or if you feel that the estimate you were given is insufficient for what you need. You have 60 days to appeal once you receive your determination letter, once again they said it spells out exactly what to do. If people still have questions, they can always give them a call.