Former CNN, KOTV Anchor Bob Losure Dies
Tuesday, July 23rd 2019, 10:02 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa native and longtime newsman Robert "Bob" Curtis Losure has died. Losure, 72, passed away July 19, 2019.
Losure was well-known to Tulsa residents as a news anchor on News On 6. He moved on to CNN Headline News where he worked from 1986 to 1997.
Bob Losure anchored and reported at News On 6 from 1976 to 1985.
Losure was also a published author who wrote a biography, "Five Seconds to Air." The book includes his experience as a testicular cancer survivor.
No services are pending at this time, according to his obituary with the Floral Haven Funeral Home.