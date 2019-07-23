News
Glenpool Man Accused Of Having Sex With A Minor
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Glenpool Police have arrested a man accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
According to police, the girl's parents called 911 when she left their home without permission. Police found the girl and Adam Alshekhly, 22 at a Glenpool hotel. Officers say the girl claimed the two had met on Snapchat and that Alshekhly paid for them to Uber to the hotel where they had sex.
Police say they discovered messages on his phone that showed he knew her true age and had told her, he didn't care and would just tell people she was 16.
Alshekhly was booked for obstructing police, lewd proposal to a minor, and 2nd-degree rape.