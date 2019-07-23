Former Oologah Teacher Accused Of Rape Arrested In North Dakota
DICKINSON, North Dakota - A former Oologah special education teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been taken into custody in North Dakota, Rogers County Sheriff's Office said.
Daniel Bodine is charged with one count of second-degree rape after investigators state he had been having an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old special education student for about six months.
Bodine had resigned from the school system and was starting work for an oil field service company in North Dakota.
RCSO said his new employer saw the News On 6 story about Bodine. We're told investigators used Bodine's new company cell phone to track him down and arrest him.
He is being booked into a correctional center in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Court documents said the student's mother found inappropriate texts with Bodine on her daughter's cell phone and alerted law enforcement.
"It's evident that she was being groomed by this teacher with the expectations of a future together, marriage and a lot together," Sheriff Scott Walton said.
The Oologah-Talala school superintendent said Bodine voluntarily resigned his teaching position in May to "pursue other career possibilities."