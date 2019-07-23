Hand Rolled Cigar Shop Makes Its Home In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa’s Ultimo Cigars is the only hand rolled cigar shop in Oklahoma, or anywhere else close by. It’s the dream of shop owner and cigar roller Tomas Baquier Baldonado.
Baquier Baldonado said he wanted to create something unique.
“What we are is a micro factory," he said.
Kind of like what a microbrewery is to Budweiser except what their product is - is blended, hand rolled cigars. The cured tobacco he stores in large, humidified walk-in closet.
”We’ve got 25 different kinds of tobacco from 12 different countries," Baquier Baldonado said.
Those tobaccos go into the five different cigars they are currently making and selling. They can produce 300 to 500 cigars a week with a dream to get bigger.
He schedules cigar rolling classes and hosts small groups like team-building events and birthday parties. Ultimo is located near 31st and Sheridan.
