Friends Say Tulsa Murder Victim Was Trying to Turn Her Life Around
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police detectives are asking witnesses to speak up about the city’s latest homicide.
Homicide detectives said the victim, Soconda Boyd, was shot just after midnight Tuesday near Mohawk and MLK Blvd.
Officers showed up at Naife's Food Mart and found Boyd lying on the ground after she'd been shot in the neck. She was taken to the hospital where she died a few hours later, officers said. Police said multiple shell casings were found, but it is not clear how many times Boyd was shot.
Police said there were a lot of people in the parking lot where Boyd was shot, but they are having a tough time getting information from them.
Friends said Boyd was working to turn her life around, after spending time in and out of prison.
“She liked to do stuff for other people. She liked to give to other people,” Shaunte Gordon said.
Gordon is mourning the loss of her friend, who she met 18 years ago in prison. Gordon works with a program called "Stand in the Gap," which helps orphans, widows and prisoners. Boyd was participating in their housing program.
"She was like, 'I need to get my life different. I need to get my life different. This doesn't have to be my life,’” Gordon said.
Boyd posted frequently on social media looking for answers about her 20-year-old daughter's death. Gerasia Thompson died last summer, the day after falling out of an SUV.
The medical examiner ruled her cause of death was consistent with an accidental fall. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday nothing has developed that proves foul play was involved.
Now, detectives are looking for answers about Boyd's death, a difficult task, they said, because witnesses aren't cooperating.
"The information we were getting from individuals that were at the location when officers arrived was, 'I didn't see nothing.' 'I didn't hear anything,'” Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
As police look for a killer, friends remember the 47-year-old as outgoing, creative and compassionate.
"She loved a lot,” Gordon said. “She loved people better than she could get love back."
Police said this is exactly the kind of case CrimeStoppers can really help with, because people can remain anonymous. You can call, text, or download the CrimeStoppers app to submit a tip. The number is (918) 596-COPS.