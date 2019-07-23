Broken Arrow Woman Accused Of Using Business As Front For Prostitution
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow woman is accused of using her massage parlor as a front for prostitution.
Court documents state the owner of Kneaded Massage had a secret business going on in the back. Investigators said she coerced people to become prostitutes over a six-month period.
Related Story - 2 Women Arrested In Broken Arrow Prostitution Bust
Court documents said illegal activity happened at Kneaded Massage on West New Orleans Street and South Aspen for months.
"It was almost like a bombshell, like whoa, that's next door," said Corey Johnston, who works at a pizzeria next door.
A Tulsa County Grand Jury indicted Tieling Guan for several counts, including racketeering, conspiracy, and pandering for prostitutes.
Guan and an employee were arrested back in December after Broken Arrow police said they received information about illegal activity.
The grand jury indictment said Guan opened the massage parlor, but it was "in reality, a front for prostitution."
"To hear about it, it's crazy. It's a massage place so it's possible but far-fetched," said Johnston, an employee next door at Zoey's.
Johnston said it's disturbing, especially in what he considers a family-oriented community.
"There are lots of families and kids with the game center here. Just to hear that, it's mind blowing," he said.
The indictment states Guan would "encourage, induce, or persuade various women with schemes to become prostitutes."
"Nobody wants that," Johnston said. "So I'm definitely shocked."
Guan remains in the Tulsa County jail on a $50 thousand bond.