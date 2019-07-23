Pittsburg Co. Deputies Discover 'Drop-Off' Bag In Traffic Stop
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two people are in jail in Pittsburg County after deputies said they were caught trying to sneak drugs into the maximum security prison.
Deputies said contraband is an issue they face daily here in Pittsburg County. Offices said it's becoming worse and proactive patrolling is their main defense.
Sgt. Micah Stites said he found 14 bags rolled in duct tape containing tobacco, cell phones, cell phone chargers, lighters, rolling paper, nicotine patches, knives, pills, and suspected drugs all on one traffic stop.
Stites said he pulled over the car because he couldn’t read the tag. He said during the stop he found out that Alexandra Tristian Geimausaddle's license was suspended.
“I asked if there was anything else further in the vehicle," Stites said. "She gave me consent on the vehicle and stated that there was a black trash bag in the back but didn’t know what was inside the bag."
Deputies said that bag was filled with 14 individually wrapped packages.
“We have two prisons here, state facilities, we have a minimum and a maximum. It’s very common for us to see them and know what they look like and exactly what they are when we see them,” Stites said.
The affidavit states Geimausaddle told deputies she had given someone a ride to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary to visit a family member, and was driving around while they were inside. It also stated she told Stites the bags were for a drop at another prison.
“There were knives and things like that, that were located inside of those," he said. "It’s nice for me to be able to help because it could’ve saved someone’s life whether that be another inmate, or one of the correctional officers."
Sgt. Stites said his next priority was to find the person the driver dropped off, who he said was identified as Jordan Brown.
The affidavit said prison employees found three black duct tape rolls that were dropped during Brown’s visit.
The affidavit said Brown told deputies a family member in the prison asked him for the drop-off and told him it would be okay, nothing would happen to him. It also said Brown told deputies he was scared and didn’t know what to do, but a ride was arranged with Geimausaddle who picked him up and then provided the items for the drop-off.
Deputies said OSBI is testing all the powders and pills found in the car.