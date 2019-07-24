Moore Suspect Accused Of Murdering Father Arrested Overnight In Denton County, Texas
A Moore suspect wanted for allegedly killing his father was arrested overnight Wednesday in Texas, officials confirm.
According to authorities, at approximately 12:11 a.m., Roanoke Police were dispatched to a local PetSmart where the found 21-year-old Jacob Barber sleeping on his backpack against the building.
Jacob is accused of stabbing his father, 48-year-old Glenn Allen Barber Jr.
Police said Jacob was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Denton County Jail where he will wait to be extradited to Oklahoma.
Authorities said on Sunday, Glenn was found dead inside of his Moore home. Police named Jacob as a suspect early in the investigation, and have been searching for him for the past few days.
Glenn was the children's pastor for First Moore Baptist Church.
