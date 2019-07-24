News
Tulsa Church Heavily Damaged By Fire
Wednesday, July 24th 2019, 5:07 AM CDT
The fire near 7th and Memorial has been extinguished after nearly four hours Wednesday morning.
At least three ladder trucks and about 65 firemen battled the flames at Memorial Drive Church of Christ.
Members of the church say that this is just a minor setback, and that the Church is the people, not the building.
The fire appeared to start at the middle of the building, but the exact cause is not known at this time.
We will update this story as information becomes available.