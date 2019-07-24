Weather Changes In Store For This Weekend
Another wonderful weather day is ahead, but some changes will be noticeable this weekend as slowly increasing temperatures and humidity will occur.
Our next storm system will brush the area Monday with a chance for a few showers or storms. Dry air and light winds are underway now with morning lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s across most of eastern OK.
The metro will have some variation at times early this morning but should eventually drop into the lower 60s. The temperature trend will bring the readings back into the mid-70s by midday and near 80 at noon.
Highs this afternoon will reach near 86 along with light and variable winds. South winds return Thursday from 10 to 15 mph with a minor increase in afternoon highs, yet the pleasant weather and low humidity will continue through at least Friday.
Friday evening into Saturday, significant low-level moisture, in the form lower 70-degree dew points will be streaming northward and will reach the northeast Texas region by early Saturday morning.
As the weekend unfolds, some of these high dew point readings will advance into eastern OK with heat index values reaching at least 100. The main midlevel ridge of high pressure will remain centered across the Rockies this weekend but may expand slightly eastward while bringing some warmer temperatures into the plains.
At this point, another decent short-wave is expected to develop and move across the Rockies into the central plains Monday or Tuesday bringing another chance for some scattered showers or storms. At this point, the data is still inconclusive with specifics, but I’ll keep a decent chance for a few storms across northern OK and southern Kansas Monday.
Most data also support increasing heat and humidity to follow for most of next week with daytime highs possibly reaching the mid to upper 90s.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV