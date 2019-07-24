Preliminary Hearing Set For Rogers County Kidnapping Suspect
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County man will be in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing related to kidnapping, burglary, and many other charges.
Garrett Daniel Estes, 34, has been charged with multiple felonies over the years, the latest happening earlier this year. Estes was arrested in March after officers say he broke into a home in Catoosa, held three people hostage at knifepoint.
Officers say Estes then kidnapped one of the hostages and led police on a chase throughout Tulsa. Oklahoma Highway Patrol was eventually able to bring the car to a stop near 71st and Riverside without anyone getting hurt. They say Estes then refused to get out of the car forcing them to use a taser.
Police say Estes saw a police car at a local gas station and assumed they were looking for him which is why he took off and broke into a home.
Wednesday's preliminary hearing is set for 9 am in Claremore.