Tulsa Police Searching For Pair Of Porch Pirates
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Ring doorbells are a huge help to investigators because oftentimes the technology catches criminals in the act.
Tulsa Police say that was the case this time as a doorbell camera caught two people stealing and then trying to break the camera.
Officers say a man and woman walked up to a house and stole someone's packages and mail off the porch. In a post with still pictures of the couple, TPD asked the public:
"Who wants to help society and ID this lovely couple who choose to take the property of others rather than work towards the feeling of achievement through actual hard work."
If you recognize the man in a woman call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
-Watch the Full Video Below