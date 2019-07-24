Pawnee County Drug Dealer Taken Off The Streets, Sheriff Says
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Law enforcement in Pawnee County say they've taken a drug dealer off the streets. The Pawnee County Sheriff said they got a tip the suspect - who has served time for drug convictions - was selling drugs again.
The sheriff says several agencies worked together to serve a search warrant at Phillip Gene Laird's house near Cleveland. Court records show they found many illegal drugs.
The probable cause affidavit shows deputies found methamphetamine, prescription pills and marijuana on the property. The affidavit says law enforcement confiscated nearly 140 grams of meth from the property including 117 grams in a small RV camper.
Court records show drugs were were found in multiple places on the property - including in a teenager's room. The affidavit says someone made the teen to hide the drugs there because they didn't want Laird to sell them.
Court records show deputies also found a stolen pickup truck out of Tulsa that had been mostly stripped and filled with trash.
Deputies arrested Laird, 39, on drug, stolen vehicle and child neglect charges. Court records show deputies arrested a few other people who admitted they were at the house to smoke dope.