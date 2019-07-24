News
Woman Struck By Bullet In Drive-By Shooting, TPD Investigating
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police are searching for the people involved in a drive-by shooting overnight.
Police say someone in a Black Sedan pulled up to a home near 46th Street North and N Garrison just after midnight and opened fire. A woman inside the home was struck by a bullet in the head. She was taken to the hospital but police say the injury is not life-threatening and the woman is now at home.
Officers say there was a party at the residence with multiple occupants inside when the gunshots were fired at the home but no one else was injured.
Police say the people in the home don't know why they were targeted.