CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - FEMA's final disaster recovery center in Rogers County opened Wednesday morning, July 24. The center is in the county building on South Brady Street in Claremore. FEMA officials will be on site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. 

Even if you're denied aid in your letter, stop by and double check the reason so you can appeal.

Rogers County

Rogers County Building

416 S. Brady

Claremore, OK 74017

Four days only

Opens July 24 at 10 a.m.

Closes COB July 27