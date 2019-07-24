News
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Open In Claremore Through Saturday
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - FEMA's final disaster recovery center in Rogers County opened Wednesday morning, July 24. The center is in the county building on South Brady Street in Claremore. FEMA officials will be on site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
Even if you're denied aid in your letter, stop by and double check the reason so you can appeal.
Rogers County
Rogers County Building
416 S. Brady
Claremore, OK 74017
Four days only
Opens July 24 at 10 a.m.
Closes COB July 27