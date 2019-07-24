Grilled Salmon with Charred Tomato Vinaigrette and Herbed Compound Butter
TULSA, Oklahoma - Joining News on 6 today is Downstream Casino chef Saul Paniagua and he's going to show us how to make Grilled Salmon with charred tomato vinaigrette and compound butter.
Method: First preheat grill to 400. Next grille tomatoes and get them really black and charred for better flavor. Once the tomatoes are done put the tomatoes, mustard, shallots, garlic, honey, and vinegar and begin blending. Drizzle in oil and emulsify on medium speed. Add herbs at the end and season with salt and pepper.
Next Mic the butter with all the herbs, garlic, shallots and mustard. Mix till well combined and set aside.
Once grille is hot brush salmon with oils and season with salt and pepper and grill to desired temperature. I think 145 degrees is medium and perfect for salmon. Once salmon reaches temp add a scoop of the compound butter and let it coat the salmon but don’t let it melt completely.
Add the tomato vinaigrette to the bottom of the plate and place salmon over the sauce and served with greens or whatever side dish you would like.
Salmon
2 7oz Fresh Salmon
2 tablespoon blend oil
1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
! Teaspoon Cracked Black Pepper
Preheat grill or sauté pan
Charred Tomato Vinaigrette
5 Ripe Roma Tomatoes
2 Tablespoon Minced Shallot
1 Tablespoon minced Garlic
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
2 Tablespoon Honey
1 Cup White Wine Vinegar
2 Cups Blend Oil or EVOO
1 Tablespoon chopped Chives
1 Tablespoon Chopped Basil
1 Tablespoon Chopped Italian Parsley
1 1/2 Teaspoon salt and pepper
Compound Butter
2 Sticks Unsalted Butter
1 Tablespoon Chopped Parsley
1 Tablespoon Chopped Chives
1 Tablespoon Chopped Thyme
1 Teaspoon Minced Garlic
1 Teaspoon Minced Shallots
1 Tablespoon Wholegrain Mustard
Equipment needed: Grill or sauté pan, blender, spatula, mixing bowl.