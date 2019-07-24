News
McIntosh County Man Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Charges
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - A McIntosh County man has been arrested after the OSBI and McIntosh County DA’s office investigated allegations of child sex abuse and rape of a minor.
The DA’s office says Gary Ellison is accused of molesting a girl, he knew, over a 10 year period, starting when she was 14 years old. Ellison was arrested in Creek county Monday night and will be transported to McIntosh County.
He’s charged with 4 counts of child sexual abuse and 1 count of rape. Authorities have conducted a DNA warrant, but, don’t have the results back at this time.
The case is ongoing.