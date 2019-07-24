Tulsa Man Charged With Pointing Firearm At Traffic
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have officially charged a man who was shot by an officer after he was seen pointing a firearm into traffic.
On July 9th, Donald L. Berry was on a sidewalk near 43rd and Peoria pointing a gun at drivers and had an arrow in his other hand. They say an officer showed up to this shopping center and tried to get the Berry to drop his gun.
That's when police say Berry pulled back the slide to load the gun. Police say the officer fired two shots at Berry, hitting him once in the upper body.
Police Familiar With Man Accused Of Pointing Gun At Tulsa Drivers
Berry was charged on Wednesday of Pointing a Deadly Weapon with Intent. The name of the officer has not been released.
