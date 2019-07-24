News
Tulsa Gunman Who Shot 2 People Near I-44 Had Meth In His System, Report States
Wednesday, July 24th 2019, 5:16 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 has learned new details about the man who Tulsa Police said shot two random citizens in May then fired at drivers on Interstate 44. The Medical Examiner's report states Derrec Jamal Shaw had meth in his system at the time of the shooting.
Tulsa Police said Shaw, 25, shot one person in the shoulder, another person in the jaw and pointed a gun at a third person. He then ran onto the highway, firing at drivers.
An officer shot and killed Shaw.
