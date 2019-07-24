News
Tulsa Leaders Meet To Discuss 'Improve Our Tulsa' Sales Tax
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa city leaders are meeting July 25 to take comments on the revised proposal for the renewal for the “Improve Our Tulsa” tax.
Voters will decide on the penny sales tax and bonds in November.
Most of the money in the six and a half year, $639 million plan will go to streets and infrastructure.
The next meeting is tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at the girl scout building near East Admiral and Utica.
There will be two more public meetings before the end of the month.