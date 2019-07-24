News
Tulsa Police: Teen Shot Himself Playing With Handgun
Wednesday, July 24th 2019, 7:13 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have said they investigated a self-shooting in North Tulsa.
Tulsa Police said a 16-year-old boy was playing with a handgun and shot himself on accident.
According to Tulsa Police, the boy shot himself "in his private parts," causing the bullet to travel into his leg.
The shooting took place near 48th Street and North Peoria Avenue, according to police.
During the investigation officers obtained nearby surveillance video that showed clear evidence the teen shot himself.
According to officials, the teen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.