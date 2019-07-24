Owasso Burglary Spree Raises Law Enforcement Staffing Concerns
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Two men are in the Rogers County jail accused of going on a burglary spree through the Stone Canyon Neighborhood, near Owasso.
Tulsa Police helped arrest Darin Rollins and Robert Green after searching for the two for weeks.
Rogers County Deputies said the two men are known to be violent. They said the men broke into at least half a dozen homes while people were inside but luckily, no one was hurt.
Deputies said they broke into cars and garages, stole a gun, a bow, and several other items.
"These guys are thugs from the get-go,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. “We look at a criminal history that shows they are career criminals.”
Court records show both men have been arrested several times for drugs, robbery, burglary, car theft, gun possession and more.
Homeowners said it's terrifying people like this are bold enough to break in while people are home.
"A homeowner could get hurt or killed. We will end up with these individuals getting shot by homeowners. We've got to come up with a method to deter this,” said Jeff Brant, a resident.
Brant said this arrest has brought to light a bigger issue, that there’s not enough deputies.
Rogers County is 711 square miles but due to staffing, only four deputies are on a shift at a time.
"I think the last census said 88 thousand. We are looking at a ratio of one deputy for 22 thousand people. I think that is substandard,” said Walton.
Brant said he and other homeowners are concerned because Stone Canyon is on the far edge of the county and with the increase in burglaries, if they call for help, it may be too late.
"They have lack of funding. We are going to have to come up with new methods to raise money to get more officers. We are going to have to look at maybe bonds,” said Brant.
Brant said he will continue to work with the Rogers County Commissioners to get more funding for the sheriff’s office because they need more deputies in order to keep people safe.