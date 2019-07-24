News
Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting After Process Server Was Shot
Wednesday, July 24th 2019, 11:00 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are interviewing two men after a shooting at a home near 101st and Memorial.
Officers said a process server went to the house and was shot by someone at the home.
Police said the server was not seriously hurt.
Officers used their loud speakers to call those inside the house to come out and two men came out of the home with their hands up.
The last information officers gave was that they were interviewing the two men.