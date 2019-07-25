"She had a one-year-old in a stroller," said Cpl. Brandon Davis.

Police say Deandre Prince pulled down his pants and started touching himself in front of the mom and her baby.

"The officer did more investigation and found he was performing a lewd act on himself, which made it worse than just exposing yourself," Davis said.

Davis with Tulsa police says officers doing code enforcement noticed security trying to detain Prince after he dropped his pants.

"She couldn't believe it," he said. "She said in Puerto Rico, that kind of thing gets dealt with pretty harshly."

Davis said they've made at least six similar arrests in just the past two months.

"We're seeing a lot of them-- repeat people, a lot of sex offender stuff," he said.

Prince was booked into jail for indecent exposure.

Court records show he was arrested for the same offense back in 2007 but only served 30 days.

Davis has a warning for anyone who might think about committing a similar crime.

"To the criminals--we catch a lot of them. There's cameras everywhere."

Davis said they're seeing a lot of repeat offenders.



He said to help cut down this crime - police need two things from victims: One - report the crime, and two: cooperate with their investigation.

They didn't want to talk on camera - but witnesses tell us they heard a woman scream Wednesday afternoon at the Salvation Army building at Archer and Denver.