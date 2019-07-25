Arrest Made After Overnight Crime Spree
Police say they were looking for the three suspects after they pulled off a couple of armed robberies.
They say the first robbery was in a neighborhood near 11th and 169 where two suspects held a man at gunpoint as he was mowing his lawn and stole $12 and a debit card from him. The next robbery was near 45th and Lewis less than two hours later. Corporal JP Ward says officers began looking city-wide for the suspects.
"We got a pretty good description of the vehicle at that point and then, we got some officers on scene and they exactly found some photos of the vehicle in neighboring houses' security systems," Ward said.
Police say they caught one of the suspects, Andrew Payton, after a short chase. They say Payton also had the gun used in the robbery.
Jaylen Cooper surrendered to police and officers say a teenage suspect was shot by a homeowner... who says the juvenile was running toward him. The juvenile is expected to be ok.
Police say there were reports of a fourth suspect but she was never found.