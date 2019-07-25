News
Webbers Falls Sets School Start Date Following Flooding
Webbers falls schools is setting a date for the start of the new school year, after flooding caused heavy damage.
Students will start classes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Parents can start enrolling students August 21st through August 23rd between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Flooding caused extensive damage, including all of their teaching materials. The principal says thanks to donations they have plenty of supplies to start the new school year.