Lemon-Aid Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Tulsa
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 8:50 AM CDT
25 years ago was the first organized city-wide Lemon-Aid event, the idea of then 11 year old Katie Eller.
Today, Katie Eller Murray stopped by and she joins us with details on this special anniversary.
The goal for the event this year is the same as it was in 1994: 100 stands and $5,000 for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Guthrie Green on September 2.
There is also a cookbook with 25 recipes for each year of the anniversary available for purchase. All proceeds go towards the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless.
For volunteer information, click here.