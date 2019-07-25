News
Pilot Makes Forced Landing In Field Near Cushing Airport
CUSHING, Oklahoma - A pilot made a forced landing in a plowed field near Cushing Thursday morning, July 25. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they assisted ground crews locating the plane near S750 Road and E352 Road, just southeast of the Cushing airport.
The plane, a Cessna Cardinal, is owned by a Kansas man who took off from the Ponca City airport early Thursday morning. He was able to set the plane down in a plowed field without incident.
The pilot walked away from the emergency landing uninjured, according to News 9 pilot Jim Gardener. No word yet on what caused the plane to have to land in the field.