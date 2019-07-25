2 Men Found Dead In Creek County Home
OLIVE, Oklahoma - The Creek County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths after two men were found dead in a home in Olive.
An elderly man, and a younger man - possibly a teenager - are both dead, according to deputies. Deputies said there is reason to suspect foul play, but they are not looking for a suspect.
We're told a friend discovered the bodies Wednesday morning when he stopped by to see the elderly man. The OSBI is helping with the investigation, and interviewed that friend.
Right now the Creek County Sheriff's Office says it's not sure how the two men died.
"We're waiting on the the medical examiner’s report, which we hope to get in the next day or two, hopefully. But there was signs there at the scene that lead us to believe there was some sort of foul play," said Chief Deputy Fred Clark, CCSO.
Again, deputies said they are not looking for a suspect.